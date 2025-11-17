Rebuilding the soul of the world: Why the G20 needs an African values charter - Jay Naidoo

Thirty years ago Nelson Mandela asked me a question that has never left me.

I was his Minister responsible for Reconstruction and Development. South Africa had just stepped back from the precipice of a racial civil war that the world believed was inevitable. We inherited a bankrupt state a traumatised nation and a society boiling with expectations. Every day people were at our gates demanding houses jobs clinics water electricity and the basic promise of dignity.

In the midst of this storm Madiba looked at me with that calm clarity that only he possessed and asked

“Jay what about the RDP of the soul”

At the time I did not understand the depth of the question. My response was driven by urgency and fear. I told him that the masses were banging on our doors and that we needed bricks cement pipes and tangible delivery.

Now decades later I recognise that this was my greatest error.

Mandela already knew that no nation can rebuild its future on infrastructure alone. He understood that apartheid had broken the soul of the country. That the oppressed had been dehumanised and the oppressor had been deformed. That superiority and inferiority are two sides of the same wound. And that healing is not a luxury.

Healing is the foundation of nation building.

Today the world finds itself in exactly the same position. And Mandela’s question returns with new urgency.

What about the RDP of the soul of the world