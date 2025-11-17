Rebuilding the soul of the world: Why the G20 needs an African values charter - Jay Naidoo
Key topics:
Call for a G20 Values Charter grounded in African ethics and Ubuntu
Mandate for dignity, equality, regeneration, ethical leadership, and peace
Africa positioned as moral compass to restore global trust and shared humanity
By Jay Naidoo
Thirty years ago Nelson Mandela asked me a question that has never left me.
I was his Minister responsible for Reconstruction and Development. South Africa had just stepped back from the precipice of a racial civil war that the world believed was inevitable. We inherited a bankrupt state a traumatised nation and a society boiling with expectations. Every day people were at our gates demanding houses jobs clinics water electricity and the basic promise of dignity.
In the midst of this storm Madiba looked at me with that calm clarity that only he possessed and asked
“Jay what about the RDP of the soul”
At the time I did not understand the depth of the question. My response was driven by urgency and fear. I told him that the masses were banging on our doors and that we needed bricks cement pipes and tangible delivery.
Now decades later I recognise that this was my greatest error.
Mandela already knew that no nation can rebuild its future on infrastructure alone. He understood that apartheid had broken the soul of the country. That the oppressed had been dehumanised and the oppressor had been deformed. That superiority and inferiority are two sides of the same wound. And that healing is not a luxury.
Healing is the foundation of nation building.
Today the world finds itself in exactly the same position. And Mandela’s question returns with new urgency.
What about the RDP of the soul of the world
A global system in moral freefall
The world is confronted by overlapping catastrophes. War is spreading. Climate disasters are escalating. Inequality has reached obscene levels. Trust in institutions has collapsed. And the global economy continues to operate as if the planet were infinite and human beings disposable.
But beneath these crises lies something deeper.
A values crisis.
A spiritual crisis.
A crisis of meaning.
We have built global systems that pursue profit with no regard for conscience and power with no regard for humanity. We have mistaken technological progress for ethical progress. We have mistaken economic growth for human flourishing. And we have mistaken dominance for leadership.
A world that loses its moral centre becomes a world in which anything becomes permissible.
That is the world we live in today.
And that is the world Africa must now challenge.
Ubuntu Africa’s moral gift to a broken world
Imagine for a moment that global governance was guided by the African truth
I am because we are
Ubuntu is not poetic idealism. It is a design philosophy. It is an operating system for society. It tells us that leadership is service not domination. That prosperity must be shared not hoarded. That wealth must circulate not concentrate. That community is sacred and that the Earth is part of our family.
Ubuntu teaches that no one is safe until everyone is safe
no one thrives until everyone thrives
and no one heals until the whole society heals.
This is Africa’s civilisational gift to the world.
And it is the philosophical foundation for a new global order.
A G20 values charter rooted in Africa
Africa must bring to the G20 a bold and simple proposition
A Global Values Charter shaped by African moral consciousness
Not a symbolic declaration
but a moral constitution
a new compass for a world that has lost its way.
At the heart of this Charter lie five African principles
Dignity as the beginning and end of governance
Interdependence as the organising logic of society
Regeneration as the foundation of economic life
Equity as the basis of justice
Knowledge humility as the antidote to exploitation
These principles emerge from centuries of African resilience struggle and communal wisdom.
What Mandela would demand from a values charter
If Mandela were alive today he would not want a Values Charter filled with diplomatic language.
He would want clear moral commitments that measure the conscience of nations.
Here is what he would insist on.
1. A pledge to protect the dignity of every human being
Mandela would say that dignity is the first human right and the foundation of all others.
A Values Charter must commit the G20 to end hunger to end extreme poverty and to ensure clean water shelter safety and healthcare for all people.
Not as development goals
but as moral responsibilities.
2. A global commitment to reducing inequality
Madiba would remind us that inequality is not only an economic issue
it is a threat to democracy
to peace
to the social fabric of the world.
He would insist that the G20 measure its success not by GDP but by how power and opportunity are shared.
Fair taxation.
Transparent financial systems.
Redistribution of resources.
A deliberate closing of the gap between the privileged and the marginalised.
3. Regeneration as a moral obligation
Mandela would say that a civilisation that destroys the Earth is a civilisation that destroys its own soul.
He would demand that the G20 commit to restoring forests protecting water regenerating soil and ensuring that all extractive industries are nature positive.
Prosperity that harms the Earth is not prosperity
it is intergenerational theft.
4. Ethical leadership and accountability
Madiba would insist on a world where leadership is grounded in humility integrity and service.
He would demand transparency in governance zero tolerance for corruption and accountability for leaders who violate public trust.
Power without conscience is the source of global instability.
5. Protection of Indigenous knowledge and sacred heritage
Mandela honoured the ancestral wisdom of Africa.
He would insist that our seeds our medicines our ecological intelligence and our cultural heritage be protected not commodified or stolen.
Indigenous communities must be co authors of development
not casualties of it.
6. Youth as builders of the new world
Madiba would say that the fire of transformation lives in the young.
A Values Charter must commit to massive investments in youth education innovation digital access creativity and green industries.
Youth are not the future
they are the present.
7. Women at the centre
Mandela would remind us that no nation can claim to be free while its women remain unsafe unheard and unpaid.
The Charter must insist on equal representation equal pay equal protection and equal opportunity for every woman.
8. Peace as a non negotiable principle
Madiba would declare that war is a failure of imagination.
The Charter must commit nations to diplomacy over destruction and to the unconditional protection of civilian life.
9. Healing as the foundation of development
Mandela would say that development begins with healing
healing of trauma
healing of communities
healing of history.
This is not soft work.
This is nation building.
Africa as the moral compass of the G20
Africa brings to the world the youngest population on Earth
the richest biodiversity
the deepest roots of Indigenous wisdom
and the most powerful philosophy of human unity.
We do not come to imitate old empires.
We come to humanise global leadership.
We come to restore honour to governance.
We come to offer a Values Charter strong enough to hold the future.
Mandela taught us that
“It always seems impossible until it is done.”
A Global Values Charter may seem impossible.
But every great transformation in history looked impossible just before it began.
Now is the time to begin to co-create the world we want our grandchildren to prosper in.