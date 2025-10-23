What we can learn from the ancient history of populism: Nicholas Lorimer

While the Republic was still basking in the victory of the wars with Carthage, recent military expeditions in Spain had gone badly. A war with the Celtiberians of Numantia in Spain had initially gone very badly, and while Rome eventually won the war, the military setbacks were worrying. Romans wondered aloud, why aren’t we winning anymore?

At the same time, trade and victories in the wars in Greece and Carthage had provided a huge surplus of foreign slaves, whom the wealthiest Romans bought and put to work on ever-growing estates up and down Italy, which would come to be known as Latifundia.

Ultra-rich

The profitability of these estates encouraged the ultra-rich (the 1%, one might say) to buy up as much land as possible, and also to rent public land. This public land was available for any citizen to rent, but the state had imposed restrictions on how much any one family could take. Many ultra-rich landlords got around this by using proxies or dispensing bribes in order to build estates which often included public land, and which were truly enormous: well past the legal limit in size.

The problem with this is that at that time, the Romans were only beginning to use a full-time professional army. The way Roman armies were supposed to work was that men of sufficient means, essentially the middle class and the rich, would buy their own equipment and be drafted temporarily into armies.

The first war against Carthage lasted 23 years, and the second, 17 years. As the empire expanded and wars dragged on for long periods of time, men found themselves called up for longer and longer periods, and were thus unable to support their family farms.

This drove these middle-class farmers to either keep going back into the army well into middle age, or sell to the ultra-rich. Other less lucky people ended up on the streets of Rome: new urban poor forced to rely on the favour of the ultra-rich for work and food.

Without the middle-class farmer, who would form the backbone of the army? Without the tough farmer stock of Rome, who would there be to serve in its victorious legions? Perhaps this is why Rome was losing wars, now that the original founding population of Rome had been diminished?

With a modern eye, a Roman might have said that the elites had replaced “us true Romans” with foreign third-world slave labour and were destroying “our” sacred military culture.

Monopolised

In the 130s, Roman politics was starting to get much more competitive, with the top positions in the government largely monopolised by a smaller group of powerful families. The traumatic wars with Carthage, whose forces were led by the genius general Hannibal, had decimated the Roman elite. Something like a third of the Senate, the highest class of Romans, were killed fighting the Carthaginians.

Space had been opened for new families and men to enter the political arena and this reduced competition for the top spots in government, which in turn had led to relative harmony. This however was now coming to an end, and politicians needed to go to ever-greater heights and greater extremes of performance and policy to stand out from the crowd.

Tiberius Gracchus, the son of a famous Roman general and senator who had twice served as Consul, the highest position in Rome, now came on stage. Tiberius was of the most esteemed stock, the son of the best of the elite. He entered Roman politics and instead of following the normal senatorial path, he decided to stand for the position of Tribune of the Plebs.

Roman government had two main bodies of deliberation: the Senate, the most important and representative of the elites, and the popular assemblies. The popular assemblies proposed legislation and most importantly the two leaders of this assembly, the Tribunes of the Plebs, could veto any legislation or action, even in the Senate, and were there to protect non-senators from the Senate, checking the Senate’s power.

Tiberius ran on a platform of land reform, proposing that the popular assembly pass legislation which would confiscate any family’s land holdings on public land which had surpassed the size-limits imposed by previous laws.

This of course generated a lot of opposition from those who stood to lose. But it was actually quite popular even within the elite because of fears of manpower shortages. The problem was that because of how competitive politics had become, many opposed the legislation simply because they wanted to be the one to get the credit for solving the problem.

Strong support

Tiberius was elected as Tribune of the Plebs in 133 BC, with strong support from the middle-class farmers who travelled to Rome to cast their votes. He then passed his land reform legislation in the assembly.

However, just as it was about to pass, the other tribune vetoed the legislation.

This was unprecedented.

A tribune could veto anything legally, but never before had one tribune vetoed another tribune. Respecting your fellow tribune was considered an unwritten rule, or as we might call it today, a norm.

This set off a crisis. The Senate was forced to weigh in on the issue but became deadlocked over what to do.

Tiberius decided to respond by breaking the law. He had the popular assembly vote to remove the other tribune, which was passed. This was even more unprecedented and undermined the fundamental principle of equality of the tribunes. This undermined the whole assembly system.

Soon after, Tiberius, now unchecked, interfered in foreign policy. This was another breaking of a norm, with the Senate traditionally being the only body which decided on foreign policy.

People began to whisper that Tiberius wanted to become a king and tyrant and that he would use his popular support to do so.

Things would come to a head at the next year’s election when Tiberius looked set to run for a second year as Tribune. This was illegal, as all Roman political offices had a one-year term limit that blocked you from office for ten years after having first been elected.

Sacrosanct

Tiberius likely wanted to be re-elected because the person of a tribune was considered sacrosanct. To prosecute or harm a tribune was considered not just a civil law violation but religious sacrilege. With so many powerful enemies, Tiberius likely feared prosecution when he stepped down.

This time however, the middle-class farmers didn’t show up to vote, and Tiberius lost the election for Tribune.

He immediately called a meeting of his supporters and allegedly during this meeting was declared a king by some of his supporters.

When a group of senators, including his cousin, heard this rumour, they rushed to the Senate to have Tiberius declared an enemy of Rome, as they believed Tiberius was about to launch an attempt to overthrow the government.

The Senate once against refused to take action. A group of senators stormed out, armed themselves and marched to confront Tiberius and his supporters.

It’s not clear what happened next, but a fight broke out, and during the fight Tiberius was clubbed to death with a wooden chair.

A few months later, some of his most loyal supporters were put on trial. Most of the Roman elite decided in retrospect that he was probably about to try to overthrow the government.

Interestingly, however, his land reform policy was never repealed.

Things returned to a kind of normalcy until Tiberius’s younger brother Gaius Gracchus entered politics a few years after his older brother’s murder. Gaius took up his brother’s platform and expanded it to be far more comprehensive. He proposed new colonies, free grain rations for the urban poor, electoral reform, reforms to the provinces, citizenship for all Italians, and reforms to the judiciary.

Gaius was popular and was elected Tribune of the Plebs in 123 B.C. He began enacting his policies. After his brother had broken the term-limit rule, Gaius without much fuss ran for a second term as Tribune in 122 BC, when he also won.

Norms and rules

This shows us that norms and rules, once shattered, are difficult to reimpose.

As it came time for his third run as tribune, Gaius began to see a drop in his popularity. His policies were mostly enacted and he had made many enemies. His supporters were also violent and intimidated anyone who opposed him.

When in 121 BC he was jeered by someone during a religious sacrifice, his supporters stabbed the person to death.

This broke the dam of opposition to Gaius.

The Senate met and this time, unlike the case with his brother, declared him an enemy of the People and Senate of Rome. What followed was a brief but violent civil war in Rome. Both sides had expected this and so were armed and organised. The Senate however had the help of some mercenary Cretan archers and more troops and so, after a battle in Rome, Gracchus was killed.

Purges followed and many of Gaius’s supporters were also killed.

The Romans tried after this to forget, to move on from what had happened during the time of the Gracci brothers. But there was no going back.

Roman politics had for centuries been largely free from violence, but now violence was a growing part of the political culture. Political factions came to resemble armed gangs, and as the army transitioned from a militia to a permanent professional force, it began to become more involved in internal politics.