Leadership
John Steenhuisen: From riducule to destiny; DA will save SA
DA leader bows out after driving historic coalition success
Key topics:
DA rebuilt from crisis to national governing coalition
Moonshot mission drove growth, reforms, and policy wins
Farewell speech reflects legacy, unity, and future vision
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By DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen