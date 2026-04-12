John Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen
Leadership

John Steenhuisen: From riducule to destiny; DA will save SA

DA leader bows out after driving historic coalition success
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA rebuilt from crisis to national governing coalition

  • Moonshot mission drove growth, reforms, and policy wins

  • Farewell speech reflects legacy, unity, and future vision

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By DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen

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