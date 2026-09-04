CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 31: DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis at the unveiling of DA's Cape Town Metro Election Battle Bus in Goodwood on August 31, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The blue-branded campaign bus travels across different communities in the Cape Town metro, bringing the DA's message directly to voters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
DA Leader Geordin Hill-LewisPhoto by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Leadership

SA should be aiming a lot higher on job creation: Geordin Hill-Lewis

Cape Town’s jobs boom shows South Africa can (and should) aim higher.
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Geordin Hill-Lewis
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