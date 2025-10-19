South Africa's municipal governance crisis shows the true price of ANC misrule: Brian Benfield

Councillors themselves absorb R5.2 billion, while administrative staff, many drawn from the ranks of friends, relatives and politically-connected cadres, account for between R37 and R52 billion. Then comes the amorphous category of “other administrative expenses” which. excluding service provision, are estimated at between R70 and R120 billion.

Taken together, these items mean that between R110 and R170 billion each year is consumed by administrative expense in its narrowest sense: resources producing no tangible improvement in the lives of citizens. Consequently, in many cases more than a quarter of municipal operating budgets is squandered on overheads rather than devoted to clean water, reliable electricity, sanitation, refuse removal, and safe, pot-hole-free roads.

This profligacy arises not merely from bureaucratic bloat but from deliberate policy. The ANC’s system of cadre deployment rewards party loyalty and personal connection over competence and skill. Municipalities that ought to be staffed by engineers, accountants, planners and professional administrators have instead been transformed into patronage machines. Offices are filled with the idle politically-connected, while genuine expertise is sidelined. The result is a swollen yet ineffectual bureaucracy, where mediocrity and often malign incompetence flourish.

Corrosive effects

President Ramaphosa himself has acknowledged the corrosive effects of corruption, theft and maladministration. The Auditor-General’s reports confirm the pattern. Only a handful of municipalities achieve clean audits, while the vast majority display chronic irregular expenditure, defective supply-chain management and misappropriation on a grand scale. Blue-light cavalcades sweep through refuse-strewn suburbs, passing over potholes. They represent not authority, but detachment from the lived realities of ordinary citizens.

The true price of cadre deployment and corruption cannot be measured solely in the wasted billions of rands. It is borne in the collapse of services upon which communities and businesses depend. Entire towns are left without potable water. Electrical grids fail with numbing regularity. Refuse goes uncollected, sewage contaminates rivers, and small enterprises suffocate under the pall of municipal dysfunction. These are not abstract statistics, but the daily burdens carried disproportionately by the poorest South Africans.

Municipal failure radiates outward into the national economy. When water systems fail, enterprises close, jobs vanish, and households must shoulder the costs of a private supply. When electricity networks falter, production lines halt, investment retreats, and municipal revenues collapse further. The accumulation of refuse and untreated effluent results in public health crises, overwhelming a fragile health system.

In this way, local government dysfunction becomes a systemic impediment to growth. Our country’s catastrophic unemployment level cannot be remedied without functioning municipalities. Too many municipalities become actual obstacles to enterprise, actively repelling investment and thereby entrenching unemployment, inequality and poverty.

Alternative model

Yet there exists a contrasting alternative model within our borders. The City of Cape Town, under Democratic Alliance stewardship, has consistently achieved clean audits and sound financial management while delivering reliable services. It balances budgets, generates operational surpluses, and maintains infrastructure at levels that both attract investment and retain skills.

Unlike elsewhere, in Cape Town administrative expenditure does not overwhelm service delivery but facilitates it. The city has directed resources towards securing a water supply, diversifying electricity generation, enhancing waste management and maintaining transport systems. Citizens thus experience a functioning social contract. They pay their rates and taxes and in return, they receive reliable services.