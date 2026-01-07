Leadership
Trump backs Rodríguez, cementing ties between Venezuela and oil giants
Delcy Rodríguez gains US backing as executives push for oil-sector stability.
Key topics:
Trump endorses Delcy Rodríguez to stabilise Venezuela’s oil economy.
Rodríguez praised by executives for managing sanctions, debt, and oil.
US and global firms seek eased sanctions to revive Venezuelan oil deals.
By Patricia Garip, Ben Bartenstein and Eric Martin