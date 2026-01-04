Leadership
Trump eyes transition through Maduro ally Delcy Rodríguez amid Venezuelan turmoil
Trump proposes Venezuela transition via Maduro ally Delcy Rodríguez, but her loyalty to Maduro raises doubts about US-backed regime change.
Key topics:
Trump plans Venezuela transition through Maduro ally Delcy Rodríguez.
Rodríguez publicly defies US, calls Maduro’s capture “barbaric.”
US weighs stability vs. opposition-led regime change in Venezuela.
By Bloomberg News