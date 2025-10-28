Is Trump’s America turning proto-fascist?: Ivo Vegter (Part 2)

He cast these political opponents as inherently violent – despite most political violence having come from the right in recent years. He went so far recently as to demonise the party as having a “terrorist wing”, and his senior staffers called it a “domestic extremist organisation”.

This is intended to delegitimise political opposition to the MAGA agenda.

The Trump administration and the MAGA movement picked on outsider groups, starting with transsexuals, drag queens and gay people, but extending at various times to Muslims, to immigrants caricatured as rapists, gang members and mentally ill, and to minorities perceived to have benefited from affirmative action.

They cast the left as a whole as enablers of crime and terrorism; as “the enemy within” against which the MAGA movement – representing the hardworking and morally upright citizens of the “real America” – had to “fight, fight, fight”.

Trump gave the MAGA movement a “uniform” of sorts to wear: instead of brown or black shirts, they wore red caps to identify themselves as Trump’s people.

The fascisms of the 1930s were built upon real economic hardship and real national humiliation. Trump, by contrast, created a false myth that America was being destroyed both from within and without, and was being “taken advantage of” by other countries in trade.

He created the myth that America “is in crisis and needs to be saved from its present state of disintegration and decadence through the agency of a vanguard made up of those who are keenly aware of the current forces that threaten it and are prepared to fight to combat them,” to use Griffin’s words.

Cult of the leader

In fascism, a charismatic, strong leader is seen as the embodiment of the nation’s will.

Trump and his proxies, like Elon Musk, have often balked at the notion that any laws, or democratic checks and balances – like courts, Congress or the media – are entitled to thwart Trump’s agenda. They are denounced as “enemies of the people”, “activist judges” or “radical left lunatics”.

The premise is that Trump’s agenda is the will of the people, and therefore anything that stands in the way of Trump’s actions implicitly denies the will of the people.

Trump has replaced loyalty to non-partisan democratic institutions, including the Constitution, with demands that federal employees pledge personal loyalty to him.

His own administration has cast Trump as America’s super-powered hope . The MAGA movement routinely circulates memes that casts Trump – a gambler and fornicator if ever there was one – as anointed by God. His supporters claim that he is persecuted, just like Jesus was, and convicted, just like Jesus was.

MAGA believes the myth that only Trump can save America from its (mythical) crisis, and that the ends justify almost any means. Criticism of Trump is treated as betrayal, and most Republican lawmakers ( but not all ) exhibit near-total subservience to Trump’s personal authority instead of to constitutional or moral principles.

Rejection of the rule of law

The Trump administration’s disrespect for the Constitution, the law, and the courts, along with their loyalty to Trump personally, indicate that the rule of law has been replaced by the rule of man.

This overturns a central principle of liberal democratic government: that people are subject to laws, instead of the edicts or whims of the ruler, and that everyone, including government leaders, should be subject to the law.

Trump routinely acts, and speaks, as if he is above the law, and that any attempt to subject him to the law is merely persecution by political opponents.

Palingenesis

Fascist leaders promise to restore a mythical past of moral purity and economic power to a country suffering a decline or humiliation. As we’ve seen, Trump created the myth of such a decline out of whole cloth, but now promises national rebirth (known as “palingenesis” among political scientists).

In reality, there never was a golden age in which the US people were better off than they are today.

The evangelical and Christian Nationalist wing of the MAGA movement, supported by the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, is key in this regard. They unite people who are disenchanted with the social liberalism that grew out of the 1960s, including the Civil Rights Act that gave black people equality, the women’s equality movement, the gay rights movement, and the growing secularisation of American society.

For them, the golden age was the era in which the pious, patriarchal, heterosexual and white majority was respected as being inherently superior to any other groups in an increasingly cosmopolitan and diverse country. To “make America great again”, to them, means to promote a return to the country’s supposedly Christian founding principles, demanding laws that enact religious rules against perceived sins such as abortion and homosexuality.

Violence

Under fascism, violence is celebrated as cleansing and redemptive; enemies are to be crushed, not debated.

There is a considerable turn towards violence on the part of the Trump administration. Trump told police “don’t be too nice”. He has shielded police officers and immigration enforcement squads from accountability for brutality. He has pardoned soldiers convicted of, or charged with, war crimes.

The MAGA movement also uses violent rhetoric against political opponents, including the threat to “hang Mike Pence” on 6 January, and calls for “second amendment solutions” to problems posed by the left.

It doesn’t have a monopoly on violence, of course, and it isn’t yet a cult of redemptive, cleansing violence, but the idea that the “radical left” cannot be tolerated, shields “domestic terrorists”, and are “enemies within” are precursors to a more violent society.

Scapegoating and conspiracies

Fascists blame complex social or economic problems on identifiable enemies, such as Mexicans, Jews, Muslims, opposition protesters, environmental activists, immigrants, or globalists.

The MAGA movement has demonised such groups, and has created conspiracist narratives surrounding rich and powerful people who are not politically aligned with Trump, such as George Soros, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates.

A significant part of Trump’s support base was drawn from the QAnon conspiracy movement, that believed government was controlled by a shadowy “deep state”, led by a ring of Satanic paedophiles who were mostly (but not always) members of the Democratic Party.

“Globalists”, “Black Lives Matter” and “cultural Marxists” serve as contemporary stand-ins for the fascist “Judeo-Bolshevik” enemy.

Rejection of science

Fascism rejects rational debate and science, and is instead based upon intuition, emotion, and propaganda. Trump calls it “common sense”.

Left-leaning academic institutions whose students refuse to toe the Trump administration’s ideological line have become a focus of both MAGA’s ire and Trump’s punitive decrees.

The biggest indicator of anti-science bias, however, is the appointment of a tort lawyer and noted purveyor of unscientific disinformation to the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services. Other appointees, like Mehmet Oz, reinforce the perception that American healthcare has been turned over to quacks and television personalities, rather than doctors and scientists.

The Trump administration routinely attacks experts, including scientists, journalists, and judges, and paints them as being motivated by “rabid left” politics.

When challenged for making provably false statements, the Trump administration has declared them to be “alternative facts”, which mirrors fascism’s rejection of objective truth.

Trump has also directed the National Parks Service and individual museums to amend their representations of history, in cases where he does not believe they sufficiently glorify the country’s past. Such historical revisionism is also typical of fascist (and other dictatorial) societies.

Populism and rallies

Fascism is inherently a populist movement. It sweeps up the nation in emotional rallies, and unifies supporters with bold symbols and slogans. It presents itself as the only legitimate expression of patriotism.

Trump has leaned into his status as a celebrity, holding rallies that resemble religious revival meetings, with flags, chants, prayers, oaths, and, of course, merchandising.

While accusing much of the media of disloyalty and anti-Americanism, he has leveraged pro-Trump media like Fox News, as well as social media, to spread propaganda, super-patriotic symbolism, emotional appeals, and smears against the opposition.

All of this is designed to create a sense of unity and belonging, and a sense that anyone outside the MAGA circle is a threat, and is to be defeated.

Crony Capitalism

Fascism creates a corporate-state nexus, in which the government and business elites collaborate for mutual power, suppressing labour movements and competition, and normalising corporate funding for political projects, in return for special dispensations from government.

Trump’s cabinet and advisers are dominated by billionaires and corporate lobbyists. Trump personally oversees corporate action, such as the forcible transfer of TikTok’s American operations to US investors and taking a government stake in chip-maker Intel.

The administration also brushes off allegations of conflict of interest, such as when Elon Musk headed a “government efficiency” drive affecting regulators that oversee his own companies.

Is Trump/MAGA fascist?

Although Paxton has changed his mind, I would not yet say Trump is a fascist, but I would certainly attribute a lot of fascist characteristics to the Trump administration and the MAGA movement.