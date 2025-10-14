While the world makes peace in the Middle East, SA picks a side: Mills and Hartley

The problem starts at the top. Tone deaf and out of tune, President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be more radical than Hamas.

Just four weeks ago at the UN, he continued to beat the war drums.

“The world is appalled at the brutal acts of genocide and grave war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, aimed at eradicating the Palestinians from that narrow strip of land, and the illegal expansion of settlements in the West Bank,” he said to applause from the Iranian delegation.

“The situation has been made worse by Israel’s stated intention to annex the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” he said.

This week, crowds chanting anti-Israel slogans greeted foreign visitors at O R Tamba airport as they gathered to welcome those who were deported for being part of an aid flotilla. As they shrieked their hatred for Israel, Hamas was shaking hands with it, agreeing to a peace deal. South Africa now appears more radical than the gold standard in Israel haters, out of tune with peace and out of touch with global events.

In a statement on the successful negotiations, Hamas said, “We highly appreciate the efforts of our brothers and mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and we also value the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war completely and achieving a full withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip.”

As it dawned on the hapless schlenterers at Dirco that an actual peace deal might be forged with South Africa a mere spectator, a statement was issued, albeit with lang tande, to borrow an old expression.

“South Africa has taken note of the recent developments, intended to achieve a ceasefire and peace for Gaza and the region. These developments towards peace have the potential to alleviate profound human suffering and build much-needed confidence,” said a lowly spokesman. Apparently, this was not a matter worthy of ministerial, let alone presidential, comment.

South Africa, determined to be partisan, even as a deal was being solidified, continued its radical posture. “We therefore emphasise that the release of Palestinian political prisoners, including children, and the abductees seized from the humanitarian flotilla must be urgently addressed.”

And then a somewhat limp-wristed pitch to find a way into the spotlight. “Guided by a commitment to a rules-based international order founded on international law, South Africa stands ready to support all genuine inclusive efforts aimed at achieving this definitive and peaceful resolution.” Now Pretoria is citing and relying on the same rules-based international order that its close ally Russia has done its utmost to undo in its invasion of Ukraine.

All this is evidence of South Africa’s misaligned non-alignment, a policy which has removed it from its role as peacemaker and turned it into a posturing radical spokesman with a partisan agenda.

Other middle-influence countries, which South Africa once was, are shifting gear and approaching international relations with “Active Non-Alignment”, a policy which emphasises neutrality and playing power blocs off against each other for economic advantage.

Jorge Heine, a former Chilean ambassador to South Africa and Research Professor at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, has analysed the position of 101 nations “caught between a U.S.-led Western bloc and another dominated by Russia and China” leading them to opt for “strategic neutrality”.

“Unlike Cold War-era nonalignment, which focused on ideological distancing from superpowers, ANA is an active strategy—playing great powers against each other to maximise economic and political benefits. By refusing to align rigidly with any one bloc, countries practicing ANA increase their leverage, securing better trade deals, infrastructure investments, and diplomatic flexibility.”

This is precisely the position which South Africa – dependent on the West for the export of its manufactured goods and on China for revenue from resources – ought to have adopted.

But, instead, South Africa has aggressively pursued active misalignment, isolating itself from the US and making it a cheap date for China and other “struggle” causes, which it pursues with a partisan zeal that is often greater than that of the country they are trying to impress.

This latest Middle East deal looks like the best opportunity for peace in many years. Already all living Israeli hostages taken by Hamas have been released. What will follow is Israel withdrawing its military forces and releasing Palestinian prisoners.

It’s bad news for the radicals that seized control of South Africa’s foreign policy at Dirco to pursue an anti-Western agenda. Their irresponsibility has cost the country dearly, and it’s late in the day to turn it around.