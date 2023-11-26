And it’s hard to tell them apart.

Some wear masks or a cape, or carry an axe,

The good ones, with love strength and heart.

When we think of the giants

And made of things we won’t see again.

He’s fearless and loving and incredibly strong,

A true hero and leader of men,

Chalupsky that is,

But not with our Oscar,

He now has wires in his heart and pipes in his lung,

And a chunk carved right out of his head,

But he gives the thumbs up,

And he’d give you a hug,

If he could only leap out of his bed.