BizNews’ best of 2023: State-proofing your assets

After delivering his hard-hitting speech “The centre cannot hold. Does South Africa fail if the state fails?” at the Rand Club on 26 September 2023, BizNews editor Alec Hogg knew that he needed to interview David Ansara, CEO of the Free Market Foundation, for BizNewsTV. Both the speech and the interview unveiled the fascinating concept of “state-proofing” one’s assets. After a resoundingly positive response to the speech and interview, Magnus Heystek had his say on the matter, showing a strong agreement with Ansara. A second-level thinker, David Ansara has been a favourite of the BizNews community in 2023. Read up on all of BizNews’ “state-proofing” content from 2023 through the hyper-links below.

Catch up on all of BizNews' State-proofing content

