BizNews’ best of 2023: BN@10 Birthday Conference
BizNews celebrated its 10th birthday on 4 August 2023 with a “mini-conference” in Hermanus which was a resounding success and a wonderful warm-up for the upcoming BN#6 conference in March next year. MC’d by BizNews editor Alec Hogg, the birthday conference hosted six unique and remarkable delegates. The guest list included billionaire and political activist Rob Hersov, politician and ActionSA President Herman Mashaba, former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, entrepreneur and ‘Kasinomics’ expert GG Alcock, the DA’s Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources James Lorimer, and Action Society’s crime activist Ian Cameron. Each keynote was split into 20 minute sections: a speech, an interview with Alec Hogg and a Q&A session with the audience. Find all of the BN@10 content through the hyper-links below.
- BN@10: Rob Hersov ‘reserves a special place in Hell’ for appeasing SA business execs
- BN@10: Herman Mashaba – Count me out of any coalition that includes the criminal ANC
- BN@10: GG Alcock – SA’s economy in far better shape than believed, growing too, just not where you think
- BN@10: SA’s imminent oil and gas boom – Lorimer shares latest facts on nation’s untapped treasure
- BN@10: Crime activist Ian Cameron – Corporate SA has failed us; its involvement with ANC won’t improve things
- BN@10: The Hersov interview – Coalitions, Gayton and SA post ’24
- BN@10: Mashaba interview – Unholy pact between Big Business and ANC
- BN@10: Eskomite no more, Jan Oberholzer shines a light on the future of load-shedding
- BN@10: GG Alcock – SA has become a nation of capitalists, not socialist revolutionaries, ANC is out of touch
- BN@10: The Lorimer interview – a rare ‘good news story’ as we dig deeper into SA’s oil and gas bonanza
- BN@10: Ian Cameron – Crime’s taproot: SAPS tops jobs are now ANC cadre retirement gigs
- BN@10: Hersov engages on Jeffery’s book; CR; BRICS; Russia; ANC after losing power
- BN@10: Herman Mashaba probed on Gayton, God, Jobs, Leadership + Action SA’s preparations for 2024
- BN@10: Jan Oberholzer delivers a masterclass on how to get Eskom – and the SA economy – back on track
- BN@10: GG Alcock – Informal sector myths anchor SA growth; delicacies for an expat’s palate
- BN@10: Lorimer quizzed on SA’s underground riches – red tape, nuclear energy and a change of government
- BN@10: Ian Cameron on private security, El Salvador, IPID and SA citizens taking back their streets
