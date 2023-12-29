BizNews’ best of 2023: Dr Anthea Jeffery’s Countdown to Socialism, National Democratic Revolution

In an interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg in July, Dr Anthea Jeffery unpacked her new book Countdown to Socialism. Countdown to Socialism unpacks the ANC’s pursuit of a blueprint for SA economic disaster, the National Democratic Revolution plan devised by Soviet Union bureaucrats in the 1950s. The ANC’s blind pursuit of the outdated NDR blueprint is leading to the possible collapse of South Africa’s economy. Dr Jeffery’s Countdown to Socialism is a critically important book that sheds light on the disastrous policies implemented by the ANC in South Africa. Find all of the reviews, interviews, excerpts and analyses of Dr Anthea Jefferey’s Countdown to Socialism through the hyper-links below.

Catch up on all of BizNews’ Countdown to Socialism content:

