BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 5 May 2024

5 May 2024

5 May 2024

What is the sole constituent of the atmosphere of Mars?

Entomologists in the US are predicting that two separate broods of which insect are expected to simultaneously hatch in their millions, probably in this month, a) Termites b) Locusts c) Cicadas?

“Now is the winter of our discontent / Made glorious summer …..”. From which Shakespearean play are these opening lines?

L’Hotel des Invalides (also called Les Invalides) in Paris contains which famous tomb?

Which European country’s PM is under pressure to stand down due to allegations of corruption against his wife?

Which Caribbean Island was invaded by US troops in 1983?

Which team has won the most World Series of MLB, a) Chicago Cubs b) Boston Red Sox c) New York Yankees?

Which English band had their greatest hit in 1966 with Wild Thing, a) The Kinks b) The Animals c) The Troggs?

This week, Scottish first minister, Humza Yousaf, resigned one jump ahead of a no confidence vote. His position became untenable when he decided to end his party’s coalition with a) The Conservative Party b) The Greens

c) the Labour Party?

Which country has more pyramids than Egypt, a) Sudan b) Libya c) Brazil?

What does the word ineluctable mean, a) incapable of being avoided b) distasteful c) incapable of being appointed?

Al-Maghrib is the official name of a) Algeria b) Morocco c) Oman?

An ancient papyrus scroll, carbonised form the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79, has been read using a technique called infrared hyperspectral imaging. Details of which philosopher’s death and burial place were revealed in the “decrypted” scroll, a) Phaedrus b) Pythagoras c) Plato?

Take My Breath Away was a No. 1 hit in 1986 on both sides of the Atlantic. Which film propelled it to success? Bonus for the band that produced the song.

What nationality was Robert Bunsen, the inventor of the Bunsen burner?

Jerry Seinfeld, the US comedian, stated this week that TV comedy series have become undermined by, a) Woke culture b) Social media (e.g. Tik Tok) c) Multiculturism?

True/False – Pokémon is a contraction of the words “Pocket” and “Money”.

In which year did Concorde’s passenger services begin, a) 1976 b) 1979 c) 1981?

What is the name of the port at the mouth of the Swan river in Australia?

Which creatures are referred to scientifically as Chiroptera?

