BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 14 April 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at.

14 April 2024

Which of the four golfing majors has been taking place this week from Thursday to today? Bonus for the prize awaiting the winner.

What name is given to the Sunday prior to Easter Sunday?

In terms of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk recently fell from first to third. What caused this?

What was the most-played song on US radio in the 20th century, a) Yesterday (Beatles) b) Sitting On the Dock of the Bay (Otis Redding) c) You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ (The Righteous Brothers)?

In 1995 Jacques Chirac took over from whom as the President of France?

What percentage of vehicles in the US have an automatic transmission, a) 84% b) 89% c) 96%?

Which country’s security services invaded the Mexican embassy to arrest a former vice-president seeking asylum there? Bonus for the name of the international law that gives diplomatic premises inviolability.

What was the name of the hurricane that struck New Orleans in 2005? For a bonus – true/false – the hurricane’s name was derived from a British rock band that had the hit “Walking On Sunshine”.

What is Crémant and what is its origin?

The three major cities (i.e. population over 100k) that get the most snowfall per annum are all in which country, a) Russia b) Canada c) Japan?

What commodity reached a record-high price this week?

Which is the highest coffee consumption country per capita, a) Vietnam b) Netherlands c) Finland?

What is a “monkey” in cockney rhyming slang?

In the Tour de France what colour jersey goes to the leader of the Mountains Classification?

Peter Higgs, a Nobel-winning physicist, passed away on Monday at the age of 94. What was his claim to fame?

In 1965, My Fair Lady scooped all the major Oscar awards apart from Best Actress which went to Julie Andrews for Mary Poppins. What was ironic about this?

True/False – Jules Verne’s novel, 20 000 Leagues Under the Seas (1872), was a reference to the depth which the Nautilus under Captain Nemo was capable of diving to.

Which British author of popular children’s literature wrote the screenplay for the Bond film, You Only Live Twice?

What is the function of the red liquid secreted by a hippopotamus, a) Mating signal b) Sunscreen and antibiotic c) Marking territory?

Which country has the most neighbouring countries? Bonus point for naming half of them. Three bonus points for naming all of them.

Question 10 – © – Olivia Leitch

