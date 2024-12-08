BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 8 December 2024

Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe to take a crack at. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

8 December

What is the name of the Russian triangular guitar?

What is the largest church in the world? For a bonus who designed it?

This week, which European country became the first in the world to guarantee sex workers fundamental employment rights (i.e. paid and sick leave, maternity pay, pension etc.)?

In boxing what comes between bantam and lightweight?

What country is closest to Australia, a) Vanuatu b) Papua New Guinea c) New Zealand?

Which European government collapsed on Wednesday after a no-confidence vote was taken against the Prime Minister. Bonus point for the name of the PM.

Slip, square and surgeon are all types of what?

Which world-famous building was officially re-opened this weekend after an extensive refurbishment?

Who first noticed that the sun has spots?

What type of animal is a “Booby”?

What controversial decision did President Biden take on Monday?

True/False – the word nylon is a portmanteau of the names of the two cities, New York and London.

Who owned the yacht Lady Ghislane?

Political upheaval and chaos ensued in South Korea this week. What caused it?

Sand, soda and what else, are the prime ingredients of glass?

Which city’s airport has the IATA code CCU?

Which film of the 1970s won the most Oscars, a) Patton (1970) b) Cabaret (1972) c) The Sting (1973)?

Which elementary particles have six types or flavours? Two bonus points for naming all six types.

Which alphabet is the parent script of all western alphabets, a) Greek b) Sumerian c) Phoenician?

There has never been a US President who was, a) An only child b) A freemason c) A Quaker?

