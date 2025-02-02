Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week’s quiz here.

2 February

To which island was Napoleon first exiled?

Who is scheduled to be the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Trump became president?

Which planet in the Solar System has shortest day?

Olympic Airlines (formerly Olympic Airways) is the flag carrier airline of which country?

Which city in the east of the DRC was captured by a rebel group this week? Bonus for the group’s name.

At which film festival is the Golden Bear awarded?

Tech stocks plunged on Monday when news of a Chinese AI startup became apparent – what is its name?

What is a gurnard?

Which icon of the sixties passed away on Thursday at the age of 78? For a bonus with which rock group was her name forever associated?

How much water (litres per sqm) falls with 1mm of rain?

Who wrote the song, Johnny B Goode?

A tragic air accident occurred on Wednesday night in Washington DC when a military helicopter inexplicably collided with a passenger aircraft leaving no survivors. What did President Trump, rather crassly, assert was the reason for the accident?

What nationality was the tennis player Michael Chang, a) Chinese, b) British c) American?

What does the term, Salad Days refer to, a) Youthful inexperience b) Days of retirement c) Times of scarcity?

After years of analysing astronomical data, scientists have concluded that a planet dubbed HD 20794d, orbiting a sun 20 light years from the Solar System, could be a prime candidate for hosting alien life since it orbits its sun in a habitable zone. What term do astronomers use for this “optimal” orbital zone?

The Colorado beetle is a notorious destroyer of which food crop?

Which knot is particularly useful for shortening a rope without cutting it?

Who said, “I am one who loved not wisely, but too well”? For a bonus, what did he mean?

What are the inhabitants of Indiana known as, a) Indies b) Hoosiers c) Annas?

In 1579, The Netherlands achieved independence from which country?

