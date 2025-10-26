BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 26 October 2025
Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week's quiz here.
26 October
Which spaceship disintegrated in 2003 upon re-entering the atmosphere killing all seven crew members?
At which museum did a brazen daylight robbery take place last Sunday where thieves got away with jewellery valued at € 88m?
Yokozuna is the highest rank in which sport?
How old was Mary Shelley when her book Frankenstein was published in 1818, a) 21, b) 25, c) 29?
What was the nickname of William Joyce, the American-born Nazi propaganda broadcaster to the UK during World War II?
Why was a meeting between Trump and Putin cancelled two days after it had been announced?
Sekhmet was a goddess of plague, chaos, war and healing of which land’s mythology?
What vegetable has a name that, in French, means ‘eat everything’?
Which country has recently experienced mosquitoes for the first time?
In gaming lingo, what does the term “dub” refer to?
For one point, in correct order (beginning with the longest) what are the three longest rivers in Africa?
Which film was the first all-colour winner of the Best Picture Oscar?
Which UK motor manufacturer has suffered almost £2bn in losses from a recent cyberattack?
What trade did a webster follow?
Where in the human body are the metatarsals, a) Hands b) Legs c) Feet?
Which athlete has been described by the New York Times as the most dominant living athlete on the planet, a) Katie Ledecky b) Shohei Ohtani c) Tadej Pogacar? Three bonus points for matching the three athletes here with their respective sports.
What is the meaning of the expression, to take French leave?
Which American group from Athens, Georgia, sang, “Every whisper of every waking hour I’m choosing my confessions”? Bonus for song title.
Who was the first Roman Emperor, a) Julius Caesar b) Augustus c) Tiberius?
True/False – almost all rivers flow south.
Question 10 - © Oliver Woodrow