BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 5 October 2025
Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week's quiz here.
In which forest does the River Danube rise?
Which ex-president of France was sentenced to five years in prison on the 25th of September? Bonus for saying what his crime was.
True/False - in the English language, no word rhymes with orange.
What is the only country that begins with the letter “O”?
A million-year-old human skull was found in the week before last suggesting that our species (Homo sapiens) emerged at least 500 000 years earlier than was previously thought. In which country was it found?
What does Anno Domini mean?
Which battle featured the Battle of Quatre Bras?
Last weekend, in which sport did Europe defeat the US? Bonus point the name of the biennial tournament. Second bonus point; what controversy arose on the final day of the tournament?
Dame Jane Goodall passed away this week on Wednesday aged 91. She was considered the world’s foremost expert on which primate species?
What is the Latin name for a seahorse?
What architectural feature can be described as “a grotesque drainage spout projecting from the gutter of a building”?
Which country switched off its internet on a national basis this week?
Most know that water boils at 100 C, but what is its boiling point in degrees Fahrenheit?
Last weekend saw the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Which nation’s team won the event. Bonus for the country that was defeated.
Which singer, with his backing group, had a 1957 hit with the song entitled “That’ll Be the Day”? Bonus for the name of the town in Texas from which they hailed.
A peace plan for Gaza that has international backing was proposed this week. Part of the plan is a transitional “Board of Peace” chaired by the US president and having other heads of state as members. Which former British prime minister has been proposed as a board member?
What is the subtle difference between Assault and Battery?
Who was the favourite daughter of Shakespeare’s King Lear, a) Cordelia b) Regan c) Goneril?
Sissy Spacek played the lead in which 1976 Supernatural Horror film? Bonus for the writer of the novel from which the film took its name.
What did Pope Benedict XVI do in 2013 that no Pope had done since 1415?
Question 10 - © Jane Burdett