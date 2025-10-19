BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 19 October 2025
Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week's quiz here.
Which land animal has the largest mouth?
Which festival are Hindus across the world currently celebrating, with its climax occurring tomorrow?
Which two-word Latin phrase translates as “through my fault”?
In the New Testament, what was Paul of Tarsus’s previous name?
French politics has been chaotic of late, but on Tuesday President Macron’s prime minister managed to avert a collapse of the government by conceding what issue?
What is the second-largest city in Germany, a) Frankfurt b) Munich c) Hamburg?
Which creature is composed of 95% water and has no heart, no brain and no blood?
Earlier this month in the UK, Sarah Mullally became the first woman to be appointed to which position?
Name the group/performer that produced the album with the following tracks, a) The Needle and the Damage Done b) Alabama c) Heart of Gold. Bonus for the name of the album.
Which English rugby player has the most international caps for his country, a) Jason Leonard b) Ben Youngs
c) Jonny Wilkinson? For a bonus (and with a margin of error of 10) how many caps did he win?
What became known as “Wilson’s gravy” in the 1960s on account of then PM Harold Wilson’s predilection for the product?
A new film, Anemone, is to be released in early November. It stars a celebrated actor who previously announced his retirement seven years ago. What is his name, and for a bonus, what was the title of his “last film” in 2017.
True/False – women in Switzerland didn’t get the vote until 1961.
Edelweiss is the national flower of which country, a) Austria b) Germany c) Switzerland?
Which African country has become the second-smallest country to qualify for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Bonus point for naming the smallest country to have played in the tournament.
Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin are three of the four houses in the Harry Potter series. What is the fourth?
After the Lake District, which is England’s largest National Park?
In darts, what is the lowest number that can’t be scored with a single dart?
In Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back (1980), when Han Solo is about to be deep-frozen by Jabba the Hut, Princess Leia cries out, “Han I love you!” What was Solo’s reply?
Which two territories were joined together in 1964 to form Tanzania?
Question 10 - © Katy Hayes