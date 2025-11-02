BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 2 November 2025
Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score.
Which two celebrities (female singer/songwriter and a male ex-PM of a G7 country) allowed their relationship to slip into the public domain last weekend?
Diced apples, celery and walnuts in mayonnaise are ingredients of which type of salad?
This week Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm (the maximum), brought damaging winds and catastrophic flooding primarily to which Caribbean Island?
True/False -The Alps is the second highest mountain range in the world.
Henry IV of France gave full freedom of worship to the Protestants in 1568. What was this decree called?
What caused Amazon this week to identify 14 000 white-collar jobs for redundancy?
Where did the game of squash originate, a) The Lancer’s sports club in Jaipur, India b) Harrow School in the UK
c) Cambridge University?
Which American directed the 1985 film Brazil? For a bonus what is the name of the comedy troupe for which he is better known?
Prince Andrew, ex-Duke of York was stripped of all his titles by his brother King Charles III following a renewed media focus on his relations with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He’s to move out of his official royal residence at Windsor and will henceforth be known as what?
What is the difference between Cognac and Brandy?
Long blonde-haired singer Brian Connolly was the front man in which 1970s glam band? Bonus for the name of their first hit in 1971.
Liberty Advances, a South American political party, achieved victory in mid-term elections in which country last weekend? For a bonus what is the name of the country’s president?
Why did the English Pilgrims seek a new life in North America in the early 17th century?
Which is correct lama or llama?
Paul Biya, the world’s oldest ruler, was elected to an eighth term as his country’s president against claims of election fraud. He’s been in office since 1982. How old is he, a) 72 b) 82 c) 92? Bonus point for naming the African country over which he rules.
In 1957, who wrote the post-apocalyptic novel On the Beach? Bonus for saying where the story is set.
Mycology is the study of a) Fish b) Trees c) Fungi?
What three letters were used before S O S as a distress signal?
Which science and science fiction as well as futurist and inventor once said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”?
What is the most populous, nominally Francophone, country in the world?