Community Speaks out: “Spot on Richard Quest” – just call them power cuts

On bringing Richard Quest onto the BizNews platform…

Donovan Waite commented:

“Hi BizNews. I’ve always loved interviews featuring Mr Quest. He always tells it as it is. He did mention how impressed he is with the people of SA, with regards how we can alway make a workaround to survive. We are a resilient nation. What is so saddening is that we put up with this even though the politicians have no will to fix it. Loadshedding, no power cuts don’t anger me and I can find a workaround and live with the current situation for an extended period. What angers me is the absolute lack of will, no ignorance of the politicians in that they are doing nothing about the situation with premeditated intent.”

.. some also acknowledge the broad network of audience that Quest has following him in his adventure in SA:

Many have a lot to say about the ANC and its governance…

Christine Finniss says, “Spot on Richard Quest. No electricity in a country like RSA is unthinkable. The ANC have failed RSA with their sheer incompetence. The ANC Government have destroyed Eskom.”

Judith Lehman added, “I agree with Richard Quest. I have always called this POWER FAILURE, as the ANC are failing to give us power.”

Further, Farrel Sidney Wentzel says, “Great interview. Mr Quest is great and followed him for 20 years. His problem he thinks that the anc leaders have logic and putting South Africans first. Sadly not the case with the anc.”

There is also some criticism on Quest’s ‘diplomatic’ approach:

Harry Roper took to the page to comment on the headline of “How the world sees SA”, saying:

“I always find the title “How the world sees SA” somewhat grandiose and OTT. It somehow smacks of delusions of grandeur. The world generally does not see SA. SA flies well below the radar. When it glances this way it holds its nose and looks away. The plummeting Rand, over 18 to the USD today, is probably the best indicator of how the world sees SA – a mess with the ever ongoing Eskom fiasco and the hamfisted attempts to salvage the rapidly sinking ship.”

The remark below stirred some attention and a lot of likes:

With Jose da Silva also stating, “Hopefully he has the stomach to travel through the country, no use just visiting the Western Cape.”

Many continue to beg the question:

With a community member stating their prediction on the future of our nation:

But, there does seem to still be hope for our nation:

