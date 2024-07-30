MAILBOX: SA’s National School of the Arts, teetering, needs financial help

As a great admirer of Minister Gayton McKenzie, his refreshing approach and impactful interviews with Alec Hogg, BizNews Community Member Rosemary Martin urges McKenzie to support the National School of the Arts in Johannesburg. Established in 1993, this prestigious institution excels in visual arts, dance, drama, and music, boasting a 15-year 100% matric pass rate. With notable alumni like Charlize Theron and Dada Masilo, it’s a beacon of talent and excellence. Your support could help many like my grandchild thrive.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

By BizNews Community Member Rosemary Martin

Minister McKenzie I am a great fan of yours and have watched your “breath of fresh air approach” on very interesting interviews with ALEC HOGG of whom I am also a great fan after meeting him in the Drakensberg on conference. I regard you both as movers and shakers in our country whom are sorely needed .

As minister of ARTS AND CULTURE AND SPORTS I wish to appeal to you ? You NEED to know and help this school please .

The NATIONAL SCHOOL OF THE ARTS started in 1993 in Braamfontein Johannesburg, to further studies in ARTS DRAMA MUSIC. It is affiliated to and founded by The Gauteng Department of Education and is recognized as a school of excellence as an art school in Africa (catering to grade 8 to Grade 12 ) It offers specialized tuition in visual art, dance, painting sculpture, photography, African contemporary dance , classic ballet,Jazz dance , drama and music They have had a 15year 100% matric pass rate. Some 470 very talented pupils attend this school,( I think you should be familiarized with this outstanding school.) Many recognized and notable graduates attended this school like Charlize Theron and Jeanie D, Dada Masilo, Lorna Maseko and many others.

I am appealing to you as the GOGO of a pupil who was accepted recently into the school “finding his place in art” after a miserable stint at another school.

His marks and attitude now are enough to make me try and help him (and others) to blossom in life.

BUT They need help financially !

And urgently

And recognition please too!

Read also:



