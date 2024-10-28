MAILBOX: Whistleblowers continue to suffer as GNU celebrate talk not action

Despite the ANC’s longstanding pledges to combat corruption, whistleblowers in South Africa face an uphill battle, often unsupported and vulnerable. Recent incidents, including the attack on Stellenbosch University students who exposed SASSA corruption, highlight the absence of political will. Institutions like OUTA fight corruption head-on, but whistleblowers still endure marginalization. Without government action, the courage of these individuals remains undervalued, risking a decline in civic engagement and patriotism.

Author: Whistleblower

While it is widely and openly known the African National Congress ruled by contradictions in the past 30 years, much has not changed even in the 7th Administration. It has become fashionable to encourage the public to expose any form of corruption through whistleblowing, however those who have bravely exposed malfeasance have been left in the cold to fight for justice which they ought to automatically enjoy.

The most recent attack by ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai against two Stellenbosch University students who exposed graft within the SASSA system is confirmation there is no political will to redress doings of the past 6th Administration.

The same behaviour is plainly visible in the silence by the Minister of Higher Education & Training who has not moved towards recognising efforts of those who endangered their lives by exposing graft in institutions within her ambit. Whistleblowers concerned feel their efforts have been used for sloganeering and scoring political points while they continue to live in squalor resulting from the demise suffered in the hands of those who are naturally supposed to be sitting behind bars.

The only institution which has genuinely taken the fight against corruption is OUTA while their work for unapologetically taking the fight against corruption head on has been criticised. Efforts to expose the shocking levels of mismanagement of public funds have been met with ignorance in the name of protecting their own cadres while the plight of young unemployed and hopeless soars.

The Democratic Alliance positioned itself as lieutenants against corruption within the public sector however, there has been little to zero efforts to recognise whistleblowers. Are they enjoying the comfort and perks of being in government so much that, a necessary call for Whistleblowers to be hailed while they are still alive and able to use their limited resources to fight corruption is not a priority to them?

There has been protests in recent weeks by organisations who understand and appreciate efforts by Whistleblowers, however, it is common cause their war against senseless killings and other brutal measures to silence the brave will fall on deaf ears. All talk and no action by Government to protect livelihoods of families out there who suffer the consequences of their actions to save the country will lead to lack of participation and patriotism by those who equally see the need to protect the public purse.

NSFAS, National Skills Fund, SETAs, TVET Colleges and Universities have been riddled with corruption by those who chant slogans for the emancipation of the working class while their grinded jaws are hard at work feasting on the same recourses which are meant to empower, liberate and fight poverty and unemployment. While there is an understanding the Minister is new in the role, 100 days is more than enough for her to communicate her plans to tackle corruption, she is present yet absent.

It is still to be seen if she will crack the syndicate within Higher Education and walk the talk. For now, Whistleblowers are on their own with no form of protection, restorative justice and reinstatement of their dignity within the society.

