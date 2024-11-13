TRIBE VIBE: Outpour of community support for Neil de Beer

In the weekly Sunday Show with Chris Steyn and Neil de Beer, de Beer opened up about his battle with cancer and undergoing a third round of chemotherapy. Neil de Beer’s openness about his fight with cancer led to an outpouring of support, love and well-wishes from the BizNews community at large. The BizNews tribe let Neil know that they are behind him, the comments collated below are only the tip of the iceberg!

The BizNews community shares their well wishes for Neil de Beer and highlights their gratitude for his insights

Praying for your complete recovery, Neil. You are such a breath of fresh air on this show @veronicakaram8902 on YouTube Yes, a show I do not want to miss. So informative. Please, Mr de Beer, know we are all praying for your recovery. @obelixbarbatus on YouTube Be strong, stand firm, we need you in SA @elizeoosthuizen1875 on YouTube Strength to you, Neil. May you beat this one good and solid. Your purpose is too great right now. We need your insight. I wish and pray for your full recovery. Thanks to Chris as well. A delight in the Sunday reporting. @deborahvanderwesthuizen1114 on YouTube Can’t miss Neil on a Sunday!!! So uit die perd se bek… Reguit! Sterkte en liefde Neil! @chantellesouthafrica on YouTube You once again speak the truth. Very interesting. Praying for you! @sylviadutoit4657 on YouTube I so admire your forthright words.I wish you strength for the fight ahead of you. @michelledomanski on YouTube Never miss the podcast. The best. Prayers and thoughts with you. @sharonkeune-zo1zi Chris Well done! You have created a winner of a podcas @kenernstzen2407 on YouTube Alles van die beste Neil. Ons bid vir jou. @emmabuitendag-gf8xz on YouTube

