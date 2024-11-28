MAILBOX: DiData scandal not a failure of capitalism, but of human nature

Responding to Rob Hersov’s comments on the DiData Campus judgement, David Matthews assures that the fraud was not a failure of capitalism – something Hersov pondered – but rather a failure of human nature.

By David Matthews

I am the author of an article on capitalism that you published on November 3rd. Today I have just watched Alec’s interview with Rob Hersov in which the latter expressed the embarrassment he felt at capitalism’s failure in respect of the recent Di Data fraud.

Just a note for Rob suggesting that the fraud wasn’t a failure of capitalism, but of human nature. Fraud happens just as frequently, if not more, in socialist and communist societies, and the great advantage in it happening in a capitalist society is that it is far more likely to publicly exposed, judged, and punished than in an authoritarian state.

Regards

David Matthews

