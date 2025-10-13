Chuck Stephens: The goalposts have moved

Can you imagine what the Middle East would look like without a functioning Democracy? What would the world look like? Israel has saved western civilization from the onslaught of Muslim intolerance.

The fact is that the IDF was only weeks away from totally obliterating Hamas, when Donald Trump intervened. He called off Netanyahu and offered a face-saving peace for Hamas, based on demilitarisation and deradicalisation of the Gaza strip. These are the steps that were taken with the Germans after World War II, although in that war, the Nazis were not saved from military obliteration.

The future of Gaza cannot include Hamas in any way, shape or form. The future of Israel cannot include an independent Palestinian state. They have to find one another and agree to become a Rainbow Nation. That is only going to happen in the context of security, peace and prosperity.

For this to happen, we have to be honest and frank. Hamas has been defeated on the battlefield. Its reprieve is based on the release of the remaining hostages – its erstwhile collateral. But it ends there, and what emerges, as its tunnel network is destroyed and as a new and democratic governance emerges, can never include Hamas. It is going the way of ISIS and Al Queda.

Bye-bye elimination ideology, hello jobs in the Levant’s riviera.

The peace dividends in the USA and Europe will be significant. There will be a knock-on effect. Trump solved the run-away immigration problem and Europe has taken note. Trump is busy hunting down and deporting illegal aliens, especially those who are criminals. He is engaging in his own deradicalisation project in the “sanctuary cities”. Law and order are returning, just as peace is breaking out in the Middle East.

Can Europe be saved? Trump is already challenging NATO to expel Spain for not paying its dues. Macron’s scrambled socialist coalition seems to be floundering. In Britain, the Reform Party is booming.

The Left’s ideological inflexibility has degenerated into a kind of low-intensity warfare. Including hit-and-run incidents killing innocents, ICE detainees (by mistake) and even Charlie Kirk. The surge of pro-Palestinian rallies on university campus will diminish as reality sets in. Do you see anyone marching for ISIS or Al Queda?

Of course there is a distinction between Hamas (defeated) and Palestine (perpetual), which goes all the way back to the Philistines of the Old Testament and the Peleshet sea invaders that Egypt’s pharaoh Ramses III thumped at the battle of the Nile Delta, as recorded in the inscriptions of his temple at Medinet Habu. He then resettled the Peleshet in what we now call the Gaza strip, which was still part of Egypt when Israel conquered it during the 6-day war in 1967.