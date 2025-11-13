Mailbox: "The life of Joshua Loitu Mollel was deemed useless - his body spent two years in Hamas captivity"

Just nineteen days before the massacre of October 7th, the government of Tanzania sent 260 agricultural students to Israel from the Sokoine University of Agriculture. Their mission was simple: to study modern farming techniques for eleven months. They were placed in peaceful kibbutz, agricultural collectives that represent the hard-working heart of Israeli society. On that fateful morning, Hamas terrorists invaded those communities, murdering men, women, and children, and two Tanzanians among them.

Clemence Felix Mtenga’s body was recovered and returned to his family. His people buried him with tears and confusion, wondering why a young man filled with dreams had to die on foreign soil. His death was covered briefly just around Nairobi, then forgotten. Joshua Loitu Mollel was not as “lucky”, his body was dragged into Gaza strip and held captive for two long years. His parents waited through sleepless nights, praying for a miracle, while the world pretended not to see.

When his remains were finally returned to Israel last night on Wednesday, even in grief, his family and community found closure that many hostages never received. The Jewish families of Israel embraced Joshua’s memory as their own, because Israel does not forget the innocent. They mourned with his parents, shared their pain, and honoured him as one of their own children. That is humanity, the very humanity Hamas has never shown.