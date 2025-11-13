Mailbox: "The life of Joshua Loitu Mollel was deemed useless - his body spent two years in Hamas captivity"
Key topics:
Joshua Loitu Mollel held by Hamas for two years, Africa largely silent
African leaders ignored victims while condemning Israel’s actions
Story exposes hypocrisy, moral failure, and forgotten African students
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Thabelo Mahangani*
The silence of African leaders and the so-called human rights activists is not new, it has simply become louder. The same South African government that preaches justice for Palestine did not even whisper for the Tanzanian students who were murdered or taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. There were no vigils, no marches, no hashtags. Not a single rally demanding the release of African captives. The hypocrisy is staggering, justice only matters when it is fashionable, and apparently, the lives of African students do not fit the narrative.
When the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel was filed, South African politicians celebrated as if they had liberated the world. They spoke of genocide, apartheid, and human rights, yet they ignored the very Africans who lay in body bags — victims of the same Hamas terrorists they defend. Two of these souls, Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga, were young Tanzanian students who journeyed to Israel to learn, not to die. They went to study agriculture, to gain skills that would uplift their families and communities. But the world that screams “Free Palestine” said nothing when they were murdered. Their African lives did not fit the story.
Joshua and Clemence - The forgotten sons of Africa
Just nineteen days before the massacre of October 7th, the government of Tanzania sent 260 agricultural students to Israel from the Sokoine University of Agriculture. Their mission was simple: to study modern farming techniques for eleven months. They were placed in peaceful kibbutz, agricultural collectives that represent the hard-working heart of Israeli society. On that fateful morning, Hamas terrorists invaded those communities, murdering men, women, and children, and two Tanzanians among them.
Clemence Felix Mtenga’s body was recovered and returned to his family. His people buried him with tears and confusion, wondering why a young man filled with dreams had to die on foreign soil. His death was covered briefly just around Nairobi, then forgotten. Joshua Loitu Mollel was not as “lucky”, his body was dragged into Gaza strip and held captive for two long years. His parents waited through sleepless nights, praying for a miracle, while the world pretended not to see.
When his remains were finally returned to Israel last night on Wednesday, even in grief, his family and community found closure that many hostages never received. The Jewish families of Israel embraced Joshua’s memory as their own, because Israel does not forget the innocent. They mourned with his parents, shared their pain, and honoured him as one of their own children. That is humanity, the very humanity Hamas has never shown.
The hypocrisy of silence
Not a single South African minister called for Joshua’s body to be release. Not one African Union statement condemned Hamas for murdering African students. The silence is not accidental; it is political. For many African politicians, Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a tool for ideological posturing. They wave Palestinian flags in Johannesburg while ignoring the blood of their own children spilled in Gaza.
Where were the activists who claim to stand for Black lives? Where were the church leaders and student unions that filled the streets to denounce Israel? How did the deaths of two young black Africans not spark outrage in Africa itself? Because in their twisted moral compass, only Palestinians deserve sympathy, and Jews deserve blame, even when Africans are killed by Hamas. It is a moral failure that borders on betrayal.
Israel’s humanity vs. Hamas’ cruelty
Israel, the country they demonise, has consistently shown compassion to the world. From sending medical aid to disaster zones in Haiti, Nepal, and now the Eastern Cape, to providing free heart surgeries for African children, Israel builds, while Hamas destroys. Even in war, Israel warns civilians before striking terrorist targets. Meanwhile, Hamas hides behind those civilians, using women and children as shields while celebrating death.
The same Hamas that captured Joshua and dragged his body into Gaza claims to fight for “liberation.” Liberation from what? From decency? From peace? From the right of others to exist? The truth is simple, Hamas does not fight for Palestine; it fights to eradicate Jews and destroy peace. It has done more to harm Palestinians than any other force in history.
And yet, South African leaders continue to stand by them, shaking hands with murderers, quoting Madiba while siding with terrorists. They forget that Nelson Mandela stood for justice, not propaganda. He was imprisoned for fighting oppression, not for terrorising innocents. Comparing Mandela’s prison cell to a luxury flotilla cabin, as Dr. Fatima Hendricks did recently, is not just foolish, it is deeply insulting. To equate the suffering of a freedom fighter with the lies of Hamas sympathisers is to spit on South Africa’s history whilst not defending African souls.
Africa’s moral crisis
The death of Joshua and Clemence exposes something deeper, Africa’s moral decay. We have become a continent more eager to perform outrage than to confront truth. Our leaders speak loudly about “injustice in Gaza” but remain silent about Boko Haram’s massacres in Nigeria, Al-Shabaab’s bombings in Kenya, or ISIS-linked jihadists in Mozambique. They condemn Israel for defending itself, but never condemn Islamists for enslaving and beheading Christians across Africa. The hypocrisy is no longer ignorance, it is deliberate alignment with evil.
Joshua’s story should have united Africa. He represented the best of what we could be, hardworking, visionary, and hopeful. He was not a politician, not a soldier, not an enemy. He was a young man chasing education and peace. Yet his name is forgotten, erased by those who only care about narratives that fit their politics. If Joshua had been Palestinian, his face would be painted on protest posters across the world. But he was African, and Africa failed him.
The call for accountability
It is time South Africa asks itself hard questions. How long will we let our government be a mouthpiece for terrorist sympathisers? How long will we abandon our citizens in favour of foreign political games? Our foreign policy has lost its moral compass. We have turned against democratic allies and embraced tyrants. The obsession with Israel is not about justice; it is about ideology. It is about scoring political points while ignoring our collapsing nation.
We must honour Joshua and Clemence, not by mourning silently, but by demanding truth loudly. Their deaths should awaken African conscience. Let their memory challenge us to confront the forces of jihadism that threaten not only Israel but our own continent. The same hatred that burned through Gaza burns through Mozambique, Sudan, and Nigeria. If we do not confront it, it will consume us too.
Remember Joshua
Joshua Loitu Mollel’s life mattered. His dreams mattered. His blood cries out not just for justice but for remembrance. Let his name echo louder than the slogans of hypocrites. Let his story remind us that silence in the face of terrorism is complicity. Israel did not kill Joshua, Hamas did. And South Africa’s silence helped bury him twice: once in Gaza, and again in memory.
Until Africa learns to stand with truth, not with propaganda, we will remain enslaved by hypocrisy. Justice for Joshua. Justice for Clemence. Justice for all forgotten Africans whose lives were deemed useless by a world too blind to care.
*Mahangani Thabelo is a multifaceted individual known for his work as a biologist, human rights activist, and former student leader at the university of the Witwatersrand. he is also recognized as a Pentecostal scholar and a vocal pro-Israel advocate. he engages in discussions about religious freedom, regional security, and the rise of extremism in Africa and the middle east.