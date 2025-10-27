RIGHT OF REPLY: Paul O’Sullivan on his funding of the McBride court case
By Paul O’Sullivan*
I saw that Helen Susman Foundation (“HSF”) issued a statement concerning myself and them ten years ago.
It is therefore necessary for me to further clarify matters.
Firstly, it was TEN years ago, and memory fades after so many years. However, after seeing HSF’s media release, I went back and did some digging.
Secondly, whilst I now accept that the R100,000 donation I made to HSF did not fund their involvement in the McBride matter, it is apparent that HSF did not fund it either, as the litigation was provided pro bono by Webber Wentzel.
However, in my own mind, the R100,000 I donated to HSF WAS intended to encourage HSF to stay motivated with the McBride matter, when it became apparent that Bheki Cele was acting unlawfully.
Next, it is a FACT that the main application against the minister was launched by Adams & Adams. I caused a donation of R228,000 (jointly funded by myself and a friend) to get the main application out of the starting blocks, which was eventually won, but at a cost. I never requested any portion of the fees back.
HSF only became involved in the McBride matter as amicus AFTER I approached Mr Francis Antonie, the then CEO of HSF, and requested that HSF join the litigation. I was engaged in multiple meetings with HSF and Webber Wentzel’s pro bono department, as well as with Mr McBride and Adams & Adams, to get the victory over the line.
My total contribution in the McBride justice matter, apart from many hours of my time and investigations, was therefore R328,000. By anyone’s book, that is a considerable sum for a private citizen.
I’m not sure what HSF's mischievous motive is in deliberately playing down my philanthropic role and my hard work, many years later, especially when the individuals doing the playing down were not even involved in HSF at the relevant time.
*Paul O’Sullivan: Founder of Forensics for Justice.