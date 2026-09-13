Beneath the Witwatersrand, the abandoned gold mines are filling with water — a rising, acid, metal-laden flood that the state spends billions to neutralise and pour away. Above the same ground, one of the world’s great cities is running dry, its goldfield towns queuing at boreholes. The water below is treated as a liability. The water above is a desperate shortage. They are, to within a treatment step, the same water. This is a study of environmental arbitrage — the mispricing that lets a thing be a cost and an asset at once — of the obligations reneged that produced the flood, and of the legislation that keeps the asset locked underground while a city stands thirsty over it.

miningweb Duarte da Silva on ewnvironmental arbitrage: The asset in the flood South Africa’s mine-water crisis could become a valuable water asset if law unlocks the opportunity.