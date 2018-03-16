Mercedes E400 Coupe: Is it more than just stunning looks?

By Miles Downard

Given that the normal E Class is one of the better big premium saloons available at the moment, all Mercedes really needed to do was wrap it in a marvellous two door shell to create a stunning coupe. Easy meat when you take a look at the rest of Mercedes’ coupe range. All the ingredients were there. Predictably, then, this E Coupe is brilliant.

On the outside

The E Coupe and S Coupe are so similar it’s actually rather difficult to tell them apart unless they’re parked side by side. That’s probably a bit of a sore point for S owners, since they’d have paid an additional R500,000+ for the privilege. It’s a stunning beast, well proportioned, elegant and, with this matte pearl white paint job (exclusive to the Edition 1 package), ever so enticing.

On the inside

Luxury, space, technology and style; it’s what Mercedes does best. Granted you can get the same of all that in the saloon, just with the benefit of two extra doors, but Merecedes has sweetened the deal by making this new E Coupe 123mm longer and 74mm wider. That means 74mm more legroom in the back to make up for having to clamber past the front seats.

It’s the manner in which Mercedes blends technology and craftsmanship inside the E Coupe that makes it remarkable. There are swooping lines to the dash that incorporate unique turbine air vents and a twin 12.3-inch widescreen setup which flows from infotainment into instrument cluster. The seat control mechanisms, placed cleverly on the upper part of the door, are ever so pleasant to operate and able to adjust the seats in every direction imaginable. Then there is the toggle style switch gear to operate things like the climate control – and we know there isn’t much that’ll beat a good toggle switch.

There’s just about anything and everything available from a technology point of view, so the trick here is to be selective on the options list. This Edition 1 model costs an additional R225,000 over list price (R1,020,000) combines the AMG and Night packages, only with 20” wheels and the special paint finish. The driving assistance package is especially nice, at an additional R34,100, bringing Mercedes’ version of limited self-driving functionality to your E Class. It works well I must admit, tracking lanes remarkably well while following the car in front with radar guided cruise control.

The widescreen infotainment/instrument cluster is a must, at R15,300 and you may as well throw in wireless charging (R3,700) to keep cable clutter to a minimum. If Google Maps isn’t your cup of tea, real time traffic enabled navigation will set you back R33,800. The list really is endless.

Behind the wheel

The E400 boasts a 6 cylinder turbo charged motor offering up 245kW and 480 torques. It’s wider track and big stick tyres means this E Coupe will handle a series of corners better than its predecessor, resisting body roll nicely. But don’t expect any communication from the steering or any entertainment from the chassis. The Mercedes 4Matic all wheel drive system is there to keep all four tyres firmly stuck to the road and that’s the end of it.



Given that fact the suite of driver assistance systems offered as part of the aforementioned package, that brake, accelerate and steer for you feel entirely appropriate in this setting. The ability to end every journey looking and feeling as refreshed as you started it is the name of this game. The only downside being that I fear, regardless of the R29,900 air suspension option, the 20” wheels on this Edition 1 rather ruin the quality and subtleness of the ride.

Verdict

The options list is a bonkers way to end up spending a vast amount of money here. What’s more is that I can see how one could get carried away. I also question the need for a big petrol power plant. I’m sure the 2.0 litre diesel unit would more than suffice, albeit without the all wheel drive system.

There is however no question in my mind that if you’re after a big coupe then this is the one to buy. My only suggestion is to make a few discerning choices during the buying process that’ll save a few Rand up front to be spent wisely on that daunting list of options.