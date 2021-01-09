Ford Tourneo Custom: carrying lots of people has come a long way

By Miles Downard

While there are various vehicle options available to the average sized family it’s not often that we speak of a larger family. I mean, what exactly does one do if you need to transport more than four people on a regular basis? Well, you get something like the Ford Tourneo, of course.

You see, it has eight seats. Yes, eight seats in a two/three/three configuration. Don’t think that this is no better than your ‘pa’s Kombi from the 90s though because the Tourneo’s seating configuration is fully customisable and adjustable. The two rows of seats in the rear all contain individual seats, suitable for adults no less, rather than a bench. That means the seats tilted, shifted, removed entirely, or in the case of the middle row, flipped around to face forward or backwards.

The seats are comfortable too, more akin to a La-Z-Boy than a traditional car seat. That theme continues to the way the Tourneo drives too with a very soft suspension setup that has the Tourneo wafting along rather nicely indeed.

Waft along we did on the way to the Drakensberg in early December for a quick pre-Christmas getaway. The driver’s seat feels a little like a mission control centre as you step up into the cabin and strap yourself in. The interior is filled with a neat array of storage compartments and more drinks holders than you can shake a stick at. Eight USB charging ports are dotted around too, as well as three 12V power sockets and most interestingly an optional 230V socket to power devices such as laptops.

Ford’s Sync3 infotainment system takes pride of place on the dashboard with a large 20cm touchscreen. Sync3 offers up improved smartphone functionality including Apple Carplay and Android Auto, allowing the use of phone apps such as music players and navigation.

The Tourneo is available in either long-wheelbase (Trend model) or short-wheelbase (Limited model) format depending on the derivative with the luggage capacity prize going to the longer version, while the short one is more luxuriously appointed. Speaking of luggage, the normal boot capacity of the Limited with all the seats in place is enough to stack four decent size suitcases but it isn’t a cavern.

Having had a quick trawl through the options list, I noticed that park distance control and a rear facing camera aren’t standard equipment. This is perhaps a little cheeky given the Limited is the top of the range model and the vehicle is huge making parking an interesting affair, despite a most impressive set of side mirrors. Those sensors and cameras make all the difference. An option I would consider ticking is adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, both of which proved useful on the open road from Joburg to KZN, taking the stress out of long distance travel.

Under the bonnet lies Ford’s latest generation 2,0-litre turbodiesel unit with a six-speed automatic gearbox. It’s the same motor that you’ll find in the Ranger and Everest, producing 136 kW and 415 N.m of torque in this format. It trundles along quite well – adequate for the vehicle’s purpose – with enough mid range punch for a bit of overtaking.

Ford’s claimed consumption of 6,7 L/100 km is someway off the mark though as I only managed 8,4 L/100km on our trip to the Berg. A new powertrain feature is something called AdBlue, a urea/water-based solution that converts nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions into eco-friendly nitrogen and water. Clever, although you must remember to keep the bottle full (found below the diesel filler neck) otherwise the car won’t start.

At around R763 000, the Tourneo Custom Limited finds itself in between the Hyundai H1 and VW Kombi in terms of pricing and is the one I’d choose of the three. It feels more refined and luxurious than the H1 while more comfortable and robust than the VW. Cheaper too. Definitely worth a look if you need to carry eight people regularly.

