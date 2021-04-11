Maserati reveals exotic MC20 supercar

Italian luxury car maker Maserati has revealed their latest supercar, the MC 20. The mid-engined two-seater takes Maserati back to its roots, harking back to the MC12 of the mid-2000s.

If you wanted a sporting, two-door Maserati, the now-discontinued GranTurismo was your only option. Despite a mellifluous V8 (available in various states of tune) under the long bonnet, the GranTurismo was more suited to crossing continents than carving corners on a racetrack.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. Maserati’s history is littered with great GT cars, but the MC20 has gone back and rummaged in the performance bit of Maserati’s lineage. The company says the MC20 is a ‘natural evolution’ of the MC12, a road-going racer that shared most of its underpinnings with the Ferrari Enzo.

While the MC20’s siblings have been bestowed with evocative sounding names – Quattroporte, Levante, Ghibli – the latest model derives its name from an amalgamation of ‘Maserati Corse’ and ‘2020’, hence MC20.

The striking supercar is powered by a twin-turbo, 3.0-litre V6 which produces a ferocious 463 kW and 730 Nm of torque. This, says Maserati, will enable the MC20 to blast to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 325 km/h.

The exterior styling is just as striking as the performance, with dramatic butterfly-style doors adding an element of theatre to an already dramatic design. Inside, the minimalist cabin is intended to create an environment that is driver-oriented and devoid of distractions.

Situated on the centre console are two 10.25-inch screens that control the MC20’s various functions, with the drive-mode selector positioned just below. This allows the driver to choose between four settings – Wet, GT, Sport and Corsa – depending on the conditions.

The local arm of Maserati is yet to announce pricing or a launch date for the Italian supercar.

Read more:

(Visited 80 times, 80 visits today)