Wanatu: Afrikaans Uber rival launches in South Africa

By Hanno Labuschagne

A recently launched South African e-hailing service dubbed Wanatu has the tongues wagging for its policy of only employing drivers who can speak Afrikaans.

However, the new platform, dubbed Wanatu, promises more than its unusual recruitment requirement.

Wanatu debuted in Pretoria and Centurion in October 2024, following a months-long driver recruitment and training process.

By early December 2024, it had already recorded over 10,000 registrations. That number had grown to 30,000 by 21 January 2025.

The service’s name derives from the Afrikaans colloquialism “Waarnatoe”, which translates to “Where to” in English.

Wanatu is similar to Bolt and Uber in that it allows users to request rides from one location to another using a mobile app. However, it has a very different business model than those platforms.

Aside from the language requirement, Wanatu aims to distinguish itself from other e-hailing services with higher quality vehicles and better security.

Unlike Bolt and Uber, the service owns all vehicles in its fleet — which currently consists of 50 branded Toyota Corolla Cross hybrids.

Wanatu told Maroela Media that all its vehicles are fitted with a dashcam and inward-facing camera, GPS tracking device, a two-way radio system, and a panic button linked to an armed response service.

Another key difference from Bolt and Uber is that drivers are employed by the company and are not treated as independent contractors.

Wanatu chief executive Judith van der Walt recently told Rapport that the service employed 85 drivers from 1,100 applicants.

Interested drivers are strictly vetted, including checking and verifying their criminal records.

The drivers must also pass a training course in defensive and economical driving, conflict management, emergency procedures, and tech education.

Many of the current drivers hold tertiary qualifications and have valuable work experience but were recently retrenced due to a constrained job market.

Some of Wanatu’s first drivers during the company’s launch

Protecting vulnerable clientele

Instead of choosing when they are online themselves, drivers are assigned to particular shifts.

Users can also request a specific driver if they are available at that time. This encourages drivers to build a loyal client base from which they can directly benefit.

Van der Walt said that about 35% of the service’s passengers were schoolchildren, while elderly people who could no longer drive were also among the service’s most frequent users.

Van der Walt said that transporting vulnerable customers was an enormous responsibility, which means safety was non-negotiable.

In addition to the in-car safety features, Wanatu operates a control room that monitors each ride to ensure safety and high-quality service.

Prices competitive with big players

Despite the added cost of security and permanent employment for its drivers, Wanatu said its prices are competitive with other e-hailing services, especially considering its high standards and reliability.

Similar to Bolt and Uber, customers can see their trip costs before booking a ride.

The Wanatu service and its drivers have received high praise in customer reviews.

As of 26 January 2025, it had a rating of 3.6 out of 5 on the Apple App Store and 3.8 on the Google Play Store.

Most issues reported with the service relate to a lack of certain features and bugs within the apps.

While drivers must be able to speak Afrikaans, riders of any language are welcome to use the service.

While the app’s name itself is Afrikaans, users can select English on the first page to register an account.

To maintain the platform’s security, users must provide a selfie and ID number when registering.

Wanatu is currently only available in Pretoria and Centurion. It plans to expand into new areas in the future, but these remain to be confirmed.

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission.