Procrastination. We’re all familiar with the concept. Not to be confused with laziness, it’s when we delay important tasks with less urgent, more enjoyable and easier activities. Seen in another, more blunt way, it’s a classic way in which humans do a great disservice to themselves. No matter how understandable. This article by Rob Opie, performance coach and founder of The Game Plan, puts forth that to escape the human trap called procrastination, one must focus on making their 3Ps congruent – purpose, priorities, and performance goals. For an individual to achieve their goals, Opie argues that merely trying is not enough and that inspiration and genuine desire to get the job done are critical. In the words of legendary Jedi Master Yoda (Star Wars), “Do or do not. There is no try.” – Nadya Swart

How to escape the human trap called PROCRASTINATION

By Rob Opie

“My Advice: Invest in Yourself.” Warren Buffett

The bedrock of every high-level Personal Game Plan – or Personal Brand – is the 3Ps of branding – namely:

P#1: Defining your PURPOSE

P#2: Setting your PRIORITIES

P#3: Aligning and focusing your PERFORMANCE GOALS

But here in-between lies another ‘P’– an ugly ‘P’ called PROCRASTINATION – when people fail to get the job done.

Consider what Warren Buffett believes:

“Less than 5 % of people get anything like their potential horsepower translated into their actual horsepower.”

He’s right. Potential exceeds realisation for most of us.

Less than 5 % of people go on to achieve their greatest potential in life, and a huge chunk of this under-performance can be attributed to a lack of congruency in their Game Plans – their 3Ps.

Think of Personal Branding as an iceberg – as depicted in the introduction graphic to this article above. First, you must address the powerful chunk that lies invisible below the surface – ensuring that your Purpose and your Priorities are ‘made of the right stuff.’

These are the two Ps that people do not see, but they are the key drivers of the part that lies above the ocean, which people do see – your PERFORMANCE.

Your brand can score highly with the Ps below the ocean, but if your PERFORMANCE GOALS are not aligned and focused – you will fall into the human trap of PROCRASTINATION – and have minimal finite energy to do what you set yourself to do.

You will begin to seek external MOTIVATION…. more motivation….and more motivation to do something you do not really wish to do. (What you are seeking to do is not high on your priority list)

Under-performance is the net result.

But the great champions of life do not participate in the external MOTIVATION game. They set themselves up right to be in the INSPIRATION game – being internally driven to just do – where their performance goals are specifically, not abstractly, aligned with their purpose and priorities.

Things just begin to fall into place for them as they are intrinsically inspired.

Performance enhances when inner values and priorities combine to form a congruent force.

Human Greatness happens.

By making your 3Ps congruent (AUTHENTIC, ALIGNED AND ACHIEVABLE) – you will be well on your way to escaping the human trap called PROCRASTINATION – and mastering your health, your happiness and your life.

“Mastering others is strength. Mastering yourself makes you fearless.” Lao Tzu

Go Great

ROB OPIE

*Rob Opie is a Brand Strategist, Author, Keynote Speaker, Performance Coach to business and sports teams – and life coach to those on a journey to self-actualisation.

Read Also:

(Visited 67 times, 67 visits today)