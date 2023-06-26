How SARS can help fund your next renewable energy investment

*This content is brought to you by Innovate Alternative Assets and Solutions

South Africa has been grappling with an energy crisis, resulting in frequent power outages and disruptions – we know this all too well as load shedding. The detrimental impact of this energy shortage is felt across industries, leading to decreased productivity, rising costs, and economic instability. In response to this pressing issue, the South African government has introduced Section 12BA of the Income Tax Act, providing tax incentives to investors who contribute to alternative energy sources. Investors can benefit from this incentive and if done correctly, can earn significant returns and tax savings of up to 90% while assisting in alleviating pressure off the grid.

Understanding the impact of Load Shedding:

Load shedding has become an unfortunate norm in South Africa, with the government struggling to meet the rising demand for electricity. The South African Reserve Bank estimates that Stage 6 load-shedding costs the South African economy over R900 million a day, and that the economy today would be 17% larger if load-shedding did not exist. The inefficient operation of coal plants, infrastructure breakdowns, and limited investment in alternative energy sources have exacerbated the situation.

The Role of Section 12B:

Recognizing the need for private sector involvement in energy production, the South African government introduced Section 12B in 2016 as a means to incentivize investments in renewable energy. Initially focused on solar projects, this provision offered a 100% tax deduction over three years for projects over >1MW, and an immediate 100% deduction on solar projects <1MW. However, these incentives failed to attract significant investments due to limited awareness, generation capacity restrictions, and the absence of major players in the market. Something more had to be done.

Expanding Section 12BA:

In a shock move, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced an expanded 125% first-year tax deduction for all certain solar energy projects. This expansion, effective from March 2023 to February 2025, removed limitations on project size and extended the benefits beyond solar energy. This is known as Section 12BA and is exactly the thing that is needed to empower the private sector to step up. Section 12BA is currently in a T-lab process and is on track to become official legislation in July 2023. Only companies and other specific entities qualify for the 125% deduction, however, through the use of an en-commandite limited partnership structure, individual investors, trusts, and companies are able to claim the benefit. The partnership coupled with a leverage component enables investors to get even higher deductions ranging from 100 – 200%, allowing significant tax savings and essentially having SARS pay a large portion of your investment. This development marks a turning point for South Africa’s renewable energy sector and has the potential to result in South Africa becoming a major player in renewable energy.

The Role of Innovate Alternative Assets and Solutions:

Innovate Alternative Assets and Solutions, a prominent player in the South African alternative investment industry, is well-positioned to guide investors through the Section 12B investment landscape. Innovate has partnered with various investment houses to ensure diversification and maximize the benefits for investors. Rather than investing solely in one investment house, Innovate conducts a thorough assessment of the investor’s financial needs and offers options available from the various houses. This approach not only promotes objectivity and independence but also mitigates risk through diversification. Investing in solar energy projects, in particular, offers substantial tax savings along with a low to moderate risk profile. Let us look a bit deeper into how a 12BA investment would work.

Within this innovative investment structure, a company or fund manager assumes the role of the general partner, undertaking the task of procuring solar electricity buyers who pledge to purchase the generated power for a stipulated duration. The revenue derived from these solar panels is subsequently distributed amongst the partnership. Limited partners, including individuals, companies, or trusts, are allotted a portion of the revenue in proportion to their ownership stakes; for example, a 1% stake would entitle the holder to 1% of the total revenue post fees and costs. This unique investment framework allows investors to reap predictable returns while simultaneously reaping significant tax advantages, thereby amplifying their overall returns. Consider an example: an individual investing R1 million in a 12BA partnership could garner an 85% tax saving, obtaining R850,000 back from SARS with only R150,000 at risk. The expected yield for the investor is typically 8-10%, but this yield is calculated on the R1 million, despite the equity at risk being merely R150,000. In this scenario, the investor could potentially earn an R100,000 pre-tax yield on an R150,000 net investment. These phenomenal returns on net investment have propelled the high demand for 12BA investments, with many partnerships already operating at full capacity.

As South Africa grapples with the challenges of load shedding and an energy crisis, the significance of Section 12BA investments and the role of Innovate Alternative Assets and Solutions cannot be overstated. By embracing these investments, individuals, companies, and trusts can unlock substantial tax benefits and a high internal rate of return (IRR), while actively participating in the country’s transition to sustainable energy sources. With Innovate’s expertise and diverse investment offerings, investors can navigate the Section 12BA landscape and make a positive impact on South Africa’s energy future. If you would like to find out more, please reach out to our team to see how we can help reduce your tax bill, earn a significant return, and make a positive impact on South Africa’s energy future.

