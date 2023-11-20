Less than month after BizNews interview, ’95 RWC hero Strydom has been killed.

UNDICTATED: The ’95 Bok; Paul O’Sullivan; Carte Blanche: and R50m codeine scam Click above to access Strydom’s last interview, less than a month before his death.

Hannes Strydom, the towering 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning hero who was embroiled in controversy over the theft and illegal sale of codeine drugs from his chain of pharmacies, was killed in a motor accident yesterday, Sunday 19th November. Strydom appeared in a hard-hitting BizNews interview on October 25, alleging that a criminal syndicate within his retail pharmacy business had stolen R50m from him and set him up as a crook.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who appeared with Strydom in the interview, says he and his team have sent their condolences to Strydom’s family but will now be shutting the file. He says there will surely be an outpouring of support for the Springbok who played 21 tests, including all 80 minutes plus extra time in the 1995 RWC final. Strydom played 115 times for his province Transvaal, one of the dominant rugby teams during his era.

Strydom was 58. He is the fifth member of that groundbreaking Springbok team that has passed away, joining James Small, Ruben Kruger, Joost van der Westhuizen and Chester Williams.

Click here or on the image above to access the video and transcript of Strydom’s last interview where he explains how he was allegedly robbed – and O’Sullivan, who Strydom called in, shares the results of his investigation into the syndicate’s activities.

Visited 338 times, 338 visit(s) today