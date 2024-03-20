Fraudster Markus Jooste nailed by FSCA – fined R475m plus interest – 27pg statement

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Alec Hogg

The few remaining members of the Markus Jooste Fan club had their faith destroyed today as South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority published the results of its lengthy investigation into the former Steinhoff CEO’s manipulation of financial information.

The FSCA has fined Jooste R475m, plus interest, for willfully publishing false information designed to mislead investors in the company’s shares and bankers who loaned Steinhoff hundreds of billions of rand. Details are contained in the full 27-page statement republished below. Interest of 11.75% will be charged from 17 November 2023 until the date when the fine is paid, which, according to the law, must be within 30 days.

For instance in December 2016, Jooste “created…..transactions which had no economic substance” that inflated Steinhoff Europe’s operating profit by R5.4bn (Euro 271.3m). According to the FSCA, this involved the creation of profit from thin air, which was “either disguised as receivables that were not recoverable or as cash equivalents that were similarly not recoverable.”

Jooste’s successive frauds and creation of “profit” that was never made led to accounts which told shareholders and bankers Steinhoff’s hefty debt was well covered because it had cash of R57bn in cash (EUR 2.87bn). The actual number according to the FSCA was a relatively modest R13.6bn (EUR 684m), leaving the corporation in a massive net indebted position.

The deception escalated towards the end. In June 2017, six months before the group imploded, Jooste created a profit of R1.6bn “that had no economic substance” for Steinhoff’s recently acquired US subsidiary, Mattress Firm, at the stroke of a pen, transforming the business’s bottom line from an R1bn loss into an R600m profit.

The FSCA investigation says Jooste’s Steinhoff’s financial reporting was “deceptive in the extreme……..that led to investors, lenders and other credits having false and misleading information…overvaluing Steinhoff International’s performance and/or the recoverability of their investment or loan.”

It says that in determining the penalty, the FSCA noted that between 2014 and 2017, Jooste received an income of R710m from Steinhoff International: “His remuneration was linked to the company’s overall performance and was thus inflated by overstated false, misleading and deceptive annual results.”

Read also

Visited 304 times, 304 visit(s) today