Mailbox: Digitising governance – A path to transparency and prosperity for SA

South Africa’s state organisations urgently need a digital overhaul to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Digitising governance frameworks in SOEs and SOCs will drive data-driven decision-making, optimise resource allocation, and improve employee engagement. These reforms can rebuild stakeholder trust, restore the nation’s global reputation, and attract investment. Terry Booysen tells the President, that by leading this transformation, he can pave the way for a more resilient, equitable, and prosperous South Africa in the 21st century.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By Terry Booysen

South Africa’s state organisation’s require a modern overhaul that embraces digital solutions to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency. Digitising the governance frameworks in each State-Owned Entity (SOE) and State Owned Company (SOC) can serve as a catalyst for change, enabling the government to tackle the myriad governance challenges facing these organisations and pave the way for a stronger, more resilient nation.

Some simple but critical benefits include:

1. Accurate governance reporting and data-driven decision-making

Digital tools and systems can enable real-time, accurate reporting on governance, performance and risk across all departments. This transparency ensures that decision-makers, including yourself, have up-to-date information, which is essential for effective oversight and the formulation of well-informed policies.

2. Optimised resource allocation

A digitised governance framework allows for more effective resource management, ensuring that critical departments — such as governance, risk, compliance and audit — are adequately equipped to carry out their mandates. The ability to track resource allocation and performance in real time will help prevent misallocation and ensure that public funds are used efficiently and effectively to support national priorities.

3. Improving employee engagement and retention

By adopting digital governance tools, the government can create a more collaborative, transparent, and rewarding environment for public servants. Engaged employees are key to effective governance, and digital platforms can facilitate clearer communication, goal setting and career development, helping to improve morale and reduce turnover.

4. Restoring national reputation and attracting investment

A government that is proactive in adopting digitised governance practices signals to the international community that South Africa is committed to transparency, accountability and sound management. Strengthening our country’s global reputation will help make it more attractive to investors, partners and tourists. By addressing governance shortcomings head-on, we can mitigate reputational damage and restore trust in South Africa’s leadership.

5. Rebuilding stakeholder trust

A transparent and efficient governance system fosters robust relationships with key stakeholders, from citizens and businesses to international allies. By taking the lead on good governance and using data-driven approaches, trust can be restored and citizens are more likely to support national initiatives.

Call for leadership:

Mr. President, the need for effective governance reform in South Africa is urgent. By championing the digitisation of governance frameworks across all SOE/Cs, you can lead South Africa into a new era of transparency, accountability and sustainable growth. Such reforms will not only improve the government’s ability to serve its citizens, but also cement the foundations for long-term prosperity and global respect. Make South Africa an example of good governance in the 21st century.

With your leadership, South Africa can take the bold steps necessary to embed a governance system that serves all South Africans equitably and effectively.

Read also: