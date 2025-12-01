Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the G20 South Africa 2025 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 20.
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the G20 South Africa 2025 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 20.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
News

Ramaphosa defies Trump pressure as SA stays firm in G-20

President Ramaphosa insists South Africa will remain a full G-20 member, brushing off Trump’s boycott threats.
Published on

Key topics

Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
South Africa
G20
Cyril Ramaphosa
MIAMI
AGOA exclusion

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com