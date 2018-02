After a career that included the creation of business radio and two major online portals, Alec Hogg is South Africa's best known financial journalist. He has also been one of the rare optimists in recent times, keeping faith that the country would eventually self-correct - often signing off his 100 000 subscriber daily newsletter with…

