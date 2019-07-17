Microtransactions: How kids make games companies rich – The Wall Street Journal

The days of children blowing their allowance on comic books and candy are long gone. Kids are now spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on more ephemeral goods such as outfits for their video game avatars.

The days of children blowing their allowance on comic books and candy are long gone. Kids are now spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on more ephemeral goods such as outfits for their video game avatars.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews