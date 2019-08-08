Aspen Pharmacare

David Shapiro on dumping Aspen, turbulent markets and Stellenbosch Mafia

David Shapiro offers his perspectives on the Stellenbosch-based billionaires, what is causing renewed volatility in global investment markets – and why long-suffering Aspen shareholders should now dump the stock.

David Shapiro offers his perspectives on the Stellenbosch-based billionaires, what is causing renewed volatility in global investment markets - and why long-suffering Aspen shareholders should now dump the stock.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews