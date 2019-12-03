The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Azar Jammine: IMF’s shout out to Ramaphosa – bring Alliance onside. Quick.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine explained why IMF’s warnings need to be heeded and how the Ramaphosa Administration is running out of time to convince its political allies to come on side – or reap some rather awful consequences.
