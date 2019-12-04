The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Duncan Artus on Allan Gray’s poor performance, the Sasol disaster and buying Naspers
Allan Gray’s Duncan Artus discusses why the company is such a big investor in Naspers, and how its Sasol shareholding knocked a hefty 4% off the total return of its biggest unit trust last year.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.