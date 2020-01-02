The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Just like the Guptas, Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in daring midnight flit from justice
The Wall Street Journal has been pulling together the threads of Carlos Ghosn’s fascinating escape from Japan, which until now hasn’t stood out as a country where there is no right to, or mechanism for, a fair trial.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.