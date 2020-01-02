The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
How world sees SA: SOEs reaching a tipping point – The Wall Street Journal
Growing problems at South Africa’s state-owned enterprises are pushing major companies toward bankruptcy and subjecting the continent’s most developed economy to rolling blackouts that are choking growth.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.