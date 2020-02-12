SA Justice Minister

Anti-corruption broom sweeping into Masters of High Court offices accused of predatory behaviour

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigation Unit a year to investigate the allegations which lead to the countrywide closure of all Master’s offices for two days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigation Unit a year to investigate the allegations which lead to the countrywide closure of all Master’s offices for two days.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews