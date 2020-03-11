The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Remember this plan to fix Eskom? Even Greenpeace says it’s a winner – Chris Logan
Chris Logan of Opportune Investments speaks to BizNews editor-in-chief Alec Hogg about why the Bischof-Niemz, Van den Berg proposal is a smart idea to fix Eskom, which is a drag on economic growth.
