Trialling Covid-19 cures: Remdesivir mixed into drug cocktail – The Wall Street Journal
Scientists are working hard at unleashing the power of remdesivir, one of the great hopes for treating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, by combining it with other drugs in medical trials and testing different ways of administering it.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.